Christmas in Claxton this Saturday

The 12th annual Christmas in Claxton, a community-wide event, will take place this Saturday, Dec. 1, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. Activities throughout the event will include live entertainment, approximately 20 arts and crafts, and food vendors, lighting of the Christmas tree, and a parade. There is sure to be something for everyone.

For more details about Christmas in Claxton, subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1914! This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor