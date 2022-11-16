Christmas in Claxton to hold second annual fruitcake bake off

Claxton is famous for its fruitcakes and amatuers can now share their tasty creations in the Christmas in Claxton’s second annual fruitcake bake off.

Last year’s event proved to be popular and yielded a large array of delicious treats. The three categories for the bake off include: fruitcake; fruitcake cookies, fruitcake candy; and fruitcake confections.

For full details about the bake off and how to enter, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.