A Christmas Jamboree, hosted by The Givers Of The Evans County Community, was held Saturday and brought joy to many within the community as 375 gifts were distributed to children at the event.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.