Christopher E. Case of Claxton, Ga., 74, took his final rest on October 1, 2024 after an extended illness. He was born in Savannah, raised on Tybee Island, and retired to Claxton. He served 20 years in law enforcement, retiring as Major of Police on Tybee Island. He was instrumental in certifying and modernizing the Tybee Police force, and as a member of GPAC and CALEA, worked to train and certify a number of small municipal Police forces across the state. He received numerous commendations for his work. Chris loved music and was a talented musician; The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Jackson Browne, and Tom Petty were among his favorites. He enjoyed playing in a band of police officers, Signal 47, on Tybee and in Savannah. He rescued and adopted many stray cats over the years. Everyone on Tybee knew to take injured and pitiful cats and kittens to Major Case, and he would care for them. He especially loved “Mrs. Peel” and “Ed”. Chris was a graduate of Georgia Tech, a Naval Officer, and a published author. He is preceded in death by his father, Leon R Case, Jr.; mother, Stella G. Case and brother, Leon R. Case, III. Surviving are his sisters, Mary C. Tate, Alice C. Agnew; and his brother, Timothy E. Case. Services will be private. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.