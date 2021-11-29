Christopher Emerson Durrence – a friend to all – died November 21. Born December 31, 1971 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Barney Joe Durrence and the late Barbara Ann Kennedy, Chris was a hardworking outdoorsman from the beginning to the end. He dearly loved the family farms in Daisy and Register, Georgia. He was happiest riding the 4-wheeler or ‘mule’ to inspect the trees. He thoroughly enjoyed work on the farm. Chris completed high school at Claxton High School, and he completed a bachelor’s degree in history from Georgia Southern University. He was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Chris honorably served six years in the Marine Active Reserve and two years inactive reserve from 1990-1998, achieving the rank of Sergeant E5. Chris and Joey Miller established Atlantic Workforce in 1999. Chris genuinely loved all of the people he worked with day to day. Anna Marie Glaze and Chris were united in holy matrimony in July of 2001. This union was blessed with four precious children: Anaka Christina, Karolina Kennedy, Landon Elijah and Laken Asher Durrence. Chris dedicated his life to his family. He lived a life of love and sacrifice for his wife and children. He modeled a life that was a beautiful example of the love of Jesus Christ. Chris insisted on participating in or leading the activities of his children. From coaching boys’ flag football to college drop-off, Starbucks’ runs to nightly Bible reading and prayer, Chris was so present in their lives. Chris attended Free Chapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia. His favorite day was Sunday. He couldn’t wait to worship our Lord in praise and hear Pastor Jentezen’s message. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife and children. He is survived by his brother, John Durrence and wife, Tammy and their children, Nathaniel, Skylar and Zander; his sister-in-law, Amy Glaze and her children Madison and Andrew; his stepmother, Patricia Durrence and her children, Andrea, Amie and Eide and their families; Aunt Cindi Kennedy Mills and niece, Kayla Mills. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bryan Ardis for his recommendations and efforts to help Chris during his hospitalization. Friends were invited to celebrate Chris’s life from 12 – 3 p.m., on Sunday, November 28. A service was held at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel in Buford, Georgia. On Monday, November 29, a graveside service and Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Bull Creek Baptist Church in Claxton, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations to Free Chapel or Dr. Bryan Ardis, who is dedicated to helping all with covid at thedrardisshow.com.