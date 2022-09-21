CHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for September 17

The fourth annual Claxton High School (CHS) Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will highlight five individuals and one team. The event, hosted by Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS), will be held Sat., Sept. 17, at 10:00 a.m. in the Claxton Middle/Claxton High School cafetorium.

The 2022 Claxton High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees include:

Athletes: John Henry Rogers ’55, Melissa Sikes Yeomans ’70, Lamar “Bootsy” Barnes ’88, Stephen Brown ’89

Coaches: Charles Nagle ’68

Team: 1954 State Runner-Up Football Team

Please note: Biographies and photographs of three of the inductees were highlighted in the September 7, 2022 edition of The Claxton Enterprise while the other inductees are highlighted in the September 14, 2022 edition.