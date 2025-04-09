CHS Class of 1960 Makes Donation

The Claxton High School Class of 1960 made a donation of $1,960.00 to the Arts & Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County for the restoration of the Jack and Muriel Strickland Arts and Cultural Center. The Class answered the challenge from the Class of 1971 to donate $1,000 or more to the restoration project. Pictured (l-r) Tammi Hall, Marcus Dukes, Jimmy Sands, Franklin NeSmith, Jerry Kight, Ralph Bradley, Cecile Kennedy Cribbs, Darin McCoy, Annie Johnson, and Adam Kennedy.

