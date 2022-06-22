CHS Class of 1971 donates to cultural arts renovation project

Members of the Claxton High School Class of 1971 recently presented a $1,000 check to the Arts and Cultural Authority (ACA) and challenge others to donate also.

(Currently, ACA is raising funds for the renovation of a historic 100-year-old two-story brick building on West Main Street in Claxton, which previously served as a school. The renovation and rejuvenation project will result in the creation of the Jack & Muriel Strickland Cultural Arts Center, a much-anticipated addition to the community.)

….The original, preliminary budget for the 2-story building renovation project was estimated at $3 million. To date, ACA has collected just over $2.1 million towards that total.

If you would like to make a donation towards the renovation project, you can call (912) 739-1391 or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

