CHS class of 2019 has 98 graduates; 19 recognized as honor graduates

On the morning of May 25, the class of 2019 took the next step of their lives as Dr. Paul Mizell, Dr. Marty Waters, and Mr. Mark Stroud presented 98 graduates with their diplomas. Claxton High School’s ceremony was held at the Pecan Grove Football Field.

Of the 98 graduates, 19 were recognized as honor graduates.

