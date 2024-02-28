CHS, CMS annual pageant winners chosen; Alyssa Jones, Rylee Lane picked for honors

The annual Miss Claxton Middle School (CMS) and Miss Claxton High School (CHS) scholarship pageants were held on Saturday, February 24, in the CMS/CHS Cafetorium. This year’s pageant themed, “Pink Girl Era”, started off with an upbeat opening number to the song “Pink” by Lizzo, from the Barbie movie, led by reigning Miss CHS, Allie Floyd, and the reigning Mr. CMS, Braylon Ball.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.