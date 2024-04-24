CHS College, Career students get ECFD firefighter training

A mix of adult first responder Cadets and Claxton High School College and Career Firefighter One class, led by Deputy Chief Brian Croft of Evans County Fire Department, participated in the State Skills Testing Evaluation part of becoming a State Certified firefighter. Held at the new Evans County Safety Complex on Friday, all participants have to pass a written state exam, skills day testing and complete a hazmat course with a written exam test to finish the certification. They were tested on various subjects such as confined space drill, a roof ventilation drill, ladder raises, vehicle fire attack, and several more.

Evaluators were Department of Corrections fire department officials from all over state, including officials from the Georgia Fire Academy. Evaluators from Evans County served along side the DOC personnel. This is a huge opportunity for these CHS College and Career students to learn firefighting skills.