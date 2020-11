Janely Binuelo was crowned Claxton High School’s 2020 Homecoming Queen Friday evening. Janely is the daughter of Agustin Baltazar and Erika Binuelo.

This year, there was a tie for the title of princess. The 2020 Homecoming Princesses are Prosperity Young and Destiny Mendoza. Prosperity is the daughter of Nicole Brewton and Destiny is the daughter of Gemma Gonzalez and Jacob Lopez.