CHS exceeds state average graduation rate for fourth year

The Georgia Department of Education announced last week the state’s graduation rate of 83.7% for 2021. With Claxton High School’s (CHS) 2021 graduation rate of 89.19%, the school has exceeded the state average for the fourth year.

Dr. Marty Waters, superintendent of Evans County Charter School System released…..

