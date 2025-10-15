CHS Homecoming features parade, game, crowning of 2025 Queen, Princess events

During the cool and windy halftime of the Tigers v Savannah High football game Friday night, senior Rosacela Estrada Silva, was crowned the 2025 CHS Homecoming Queen, and her sister, Samantha Estrada Silva, a junior, was crowned Homecoming Princess.

The Queen and Princess are the daughters of Teresa Silva and Pedro Estrada. Rosacela was escorted by their father, Pedro, and Samantha was escorted by their mother, Teresa. Trinity Lavant, the 2024 Homecoming Queen and a current Georgia Southern University student, assisted in crowning her successor and the princess.