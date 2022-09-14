CHS Homecoming parade to roll Friday, September 16

Students and staff of Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) are currently celebrating spirit week with this year’s Hollywood and paparazzi theme “Our Tigers are the Reel Deal.”

The homecoming parade will be held Friday, Sept. 16, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

…Due to the location of the new Claxton High School (CHS), where lineup will occur, the parade route will be quite different from previous years. The parade will travel down Hendrix St., veer right onto South Spring St., right onto Hwy. 280, left onto Church St., left on Rosemary St., cross over North Ralph St. (Hwy. 129) onto Goodge St., left onto North Clark St., and disband in the parking lot of the old CHS.

…Doris Tomblin will serve as Grand Marshal and Natalie Acker has been chosen as Parade Marshal. Both Tomblin and Acker are retired educators of ECCSS.

