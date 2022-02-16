CHS hosts regional culinary arts and baking, pastry competitions

Claxton High School (CHS) was selected to host the 2022 FCCLA (Family Career Community Leaders of America) culinary arts and baking and pastry competitions February 7.

…The CHS culinary team, consisting of students Ashton Benton, Olivia Mejia, and Dale Kennison won first place…

…Currently, 75 students are enrolled in culinary arts courses taught at CHS, which is just one of the many pathways offered as part of the Evans Region College and Career Academy initiative.

