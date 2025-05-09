CHS, PCA planning for 2025 graduation exercises

Graduates of Claxton High School and Pinewood Christian Academy are counting down the days until they receive diplomas in ceremonies later this month.

CHS graduation will be conducted Saturday, May 17, 8:00 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Field, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, an alternate site will be announced.

Pinewood seniors will get their diplomas during a ceremony set for Sunday, May 18, 4:00 p.m., at Eddie Durrence Gymnasium at the school in Bellville

Also in next week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise, the newspaper’s annual graduation special section will be included.

The section includes photos and brief biographical information on each graduate at CHS and PCA. Made possible by businesses, family members, and friends of the graduates, the graduation section represents the best wishes of the community for the Class of 2025.

Approximately 36 seniors will graduate this year from PCA, and 119 from CHS.