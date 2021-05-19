CHS, PCA set to award 145 diplomas; Christian Home Educators graduate 9

Claxton High School and Pinewood Christian Academy are set to bid farewell to 145 students as 97 seniors from Claxton and 48 seniors from Pinewood will graduate this Saturday, May 22.

Claxton’s graduation ceremony, being held at Bell Memorial Field, will begin at 8 a.m. and Pinewood’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Lowell Coley Field.

…Public seating will be available in the football stands at both graduations and will be filled on a first come first serve basis.

…A graduation ceremony honoring nine 2021 graduates of the Christian Home Educators Association will also be held this Saturday. The ceremony, being held at Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church, will start at 2 p.m.

By Julie Braly, Editor