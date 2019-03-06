CHS plans progressing

The Evans County Board of Education held a workshop on February 25 with the main topic being the updates of the design for a new Claxton High School building.

A set of current plans for grounds, parking, and the CHS building were presented. Claxton Middle School and CHS will only intersect in the cafeteria area. Representatives from SP Design Group gave a presentation about the current design and the various stages of construction.

The site for the new building is next to CMS. Because infrastructure is already in place (electricity, water, sewer, etc.), the new building can be connected to the existing lines.

While the project design is still in progress, the current plan is for construction to start August 2019 on roads around the current CMS and the new CHS.

By Julie Braly, Editor