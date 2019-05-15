CHS seniors participate in new Manufacture Ready program

Thirteen Claxton High School seniors will soon complete the first local Manufacture Ready certificate program. The new program is offered through a collaborative effort between the Evans County School System, Job Training Unlimited, Ogeechee Technical College (OTC), and the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC).

OTC is hosting the three-week program that began April 30 and will conclude on May 21.

By Julie Braly, Editor