CHS student arrested; BB gun found in book bag

A fifteen-year-old male CHS student was arrested Monday after an unloaded BB gun was discovered in his book bag.

In a news release, Evans County School Superintendent Marty Waters said, “On Monday, April 29, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a student reported that another student had a gun in class in his book bag. CHS Principal Dr. Paul Mizell and School Resource Officer (SRO) Ron Smith immediately investigated and recovered an unloaded plastic BB gun.”

“There was no evidence to determine any ill intent, however, following safety protocols, the incident was turned over to the Claxton Police Department,” said Waters. “The student was placed into custody and the district will follow through with disciplinary action.”

The student told officials that he found the weapon while walking to school that morning.

By Julie Braly, Editor