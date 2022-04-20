CHS track and field dedicated to Coach Albert

A dedication of the Claxton High School (CHS) track and field at ‘Tiger Town’ in honor of the late Coach Virginia Albert was held Thursday, April 14.

In 1955, Virginia Albert moved to Claxton, Georgia, met Gladys Hamilton who would later become his wife, began a teaching and coaching career that would span 28 years in Evans County, and started making a positive impact on our community that we continue to honor and celebrate, almost 70 years later. Nicknamed “Train” for his athletic abilities and commanding presence, Coach Albert was an unstoppable force for good in Evans County, bringing out the best in the students he taught and athletes he coached….

To read the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You may also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132.