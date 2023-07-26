Cities to open election qualifying next month

Municipal officials will begin preparing for elections next month, when a short qualifying period is open in Claxton, Hagan, Bellville, and Daisy, in anticipation of elections to be held in November. Claxton Mayor Terry Branch informed council members last week that qualifying for city elections will begin at 8:30 a.m. on August 21 and remain open until 4:30 p.m. on August 23.

