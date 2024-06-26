Citizen-organized community meeting held last week

Hagan resident Doug Maddi hosted a community meeting at the Evans County Library on Monday, June 17, for concerned residents to discuss the planned 66-unit apartment building in Hagan. Maddi is a 10-year Hagan resident who lives near the proposed project. Around 50 citizens gathered at the community meeting to allow residents an organized voice outside the Hagan City Council meeting, and to gather written concerns to formally present to the Hagan City Council.

