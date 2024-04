The annual Membership Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry hosted the Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce last Thursday night at the Claxton High School Cafetorium. With a delicious dinner served by Claxton High School Culinary Arts students, Chamber President Rosalind Ivey presided over the program.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.