City budget to hit more than $7.3M

If approved later this month by the mayor and council, Claxton city government will begin a new fiscal year on July 1 with an operating budget of more than $7.3 million. Meeting Monday night in regular session, the council reviewed the city’s spending and revenue budget as pre- pared and presented by Brenda Conley. Planning for the FY 2024 budget year has been the subject of recent workshops conducted at City Hall, as city officials received department funding requests for the new fiscal year.