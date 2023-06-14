City building getting facelift, coffee shop, new retail business

Over the past month, the old face of the now-closed Hoodies Hoagies has been undergoing renovations in preparation for two separate new businesses. A proposed coffee shop and commercial retail space will be making a home in the former sandwich shop; and after renovations, the once combines 1 & 3 W. Main Street spaces will be split into two separate buildings.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.