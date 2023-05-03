City considering providing help for asbestos removal

Claxton officials are taking under consideration a request from the pastor of a church on Oak Street for assistance in the removal of asbestos siding and the dwelling that is situated on church property. The construction material was used decades ago but since has been deemed a health risk to humans. Dr. James Brewton, senior pastor at Community Empowerment Family Worship Ministry, asked the mayor and council for financial help Monday night in removing the structure, citing potential health risks and other concerns.