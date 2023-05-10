City council resignation expected, due to member’s planned residency change

Another expected resignation from the Claxton City Council will create a vacancy in the city’s District 2, just weeks after Renee Kight was sworn in to a second seat from the same district. Auril Denson-Byrd, who has served on the council for about a year, notified Mayor Terry Branch last week that she will be relocating out of the district to a residence in Hagan.

