City Elections: Qualifying opens August 16

Qualifying for city elections in Bellville, Claxton, Daisy and Hagan opens Monday, August 16, at 8:30 a.m. and will end the following Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.

Local citizens who wish to run for office in Claxton or Hagan may do so at their respective city halls while qualifiers for Bellville and Daisy should do so at the Evans County Probate Court located in the Courthouse Annex.

To read which seats are up for election, and who currently holds them, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.