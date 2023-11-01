City finalizes loan for $5.3 million share of gas project

City council members last week approved the terms of a $5.3 million loan to fi- nance the City’s share of the cost for extending natural gas lines to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. The Claxton Natural Gas Department, along with con- tractors and engineers, are in the process of completing installation of gas lines to accommodate the massive production facility.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.