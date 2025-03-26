City Gas begins flowing to EV battery plant

Natural gas from the City of Claxton Gas Department will begin flowing today (Wednesday) to the new battery production facility near the Hyundai Metaplant development in Bryan County. With the EV battery manufacturing site coming on line, Claxton natural gas being delivered to the Hyundai manufacturing concern and the battery plant will account for sales of about $1 million per month when both are at peak production.

