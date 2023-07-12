City gets request to annex small tract of land, mostly in County

The owner of a tract of land adjoining the Claxton City Limits has asked that the property be annexed into the City, as he plans to establish a food and drink venue on the site. Orelson Piton, on behalf of J & P Harvesting in Sebring, FL wrote the mayor and council late last month asking that the property located at 6715 Hwy. 301 South be annexed into the city of Claxton. The property is where an entertainment venue known as ‘City Limits’ once operated.

