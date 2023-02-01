City inks Facilities Agreement for gas pipeline to Hyundai site

The City of Claxton has executed a Facilities Agreement with Hyundai Motor Corporation for installation of a new natural gas pipeline to support the Bryan County Mega-Site, near the I- 16 and Hwy. 280 interchange. Last week’s signing of the facilities agreement followed the opening of third party contract bids on Jan. 18 for construction of a 12-inch natural gas line to the Mega-Site. A bid of nearly $4 million from Equix Energy of Corpus Christi, TX was accepted to build the 8 miles of pipeline.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.