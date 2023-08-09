City mobile home zoning plan appears to be stalled

A move by the Claxton City Council to enact an ordinance to permit mobile and modular homes in the city, anywhere within the geographical town limits, appears to be slowing to a snail’s pace, since the subject received little discussion when city officials met Monday night. The proposed mobile home ordinance was on the agenda during two earlier meetings and appeared on the business agenda Monday night. However, unlike earlier meetings when the matter was discussed and City Attorney Bill Callaway was authorized to draft an ordinance for review, there was only a brief mention during the council’s August 7 gathering.

