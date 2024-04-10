City of Claxton establishes 2 ordinances to crack down on residential occupancy limits

The City of Claxton is taking steps to address the issue of those breaking residential occupancy limits by establishing two new ordinances following a city council meeting last Monday, April 1. The first ordinance is a zoning ordinance that aims to create a new R3 Residential Zone, which will provide for the construction of multi-family residential units. This new zone will be located on lands fronting U.S. Hwy. 301 (Duval Street) from Pine Street North to Smith Street on both the east and west sides of U.S. Hwy. 301 (Duval Street) within the HOC Zone.

