City of Claxton Special Election

STATE OF GEORGIA

CITY OF CLAXTON

CALL FOR SPECIAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 21-2-540, a special election will be held in the City of Claxton to fill the vacancy in the office of City Council, District 2, caused by the resignation of the Honorable Freddy Onassis Clay.

The special election will be held in conjunction with the November 5, 2024 General Election. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day at the Veterans Community Center, 818 West Main Street, Claxton, GA.

Qualifying for the special election will be held at the office of the City Clerk at Claxton City Hall, 206 West Railroad Street, Claxton, Georgia, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The qualifying fee is $144.00

All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote may register to vote through the close of business on October 7, 2024.

This the 19 th day of July, 2024.

Darin McCoy

Election Superintendent

City of Claxton