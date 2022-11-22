City of Hagan back in business; Mayor, council member sworn in, mayor pro tem chosen

In what was described by its Attorney Hugh McCullough as a ‘textbook definition of a conundrum’, the City of Hagan has been without authority to conduct any city business.

Since August 2022, the City has had just three council members – Andrea Sapp, Doris Tomblin and Lesia Kennedy…

…Newly elected Hagan Mayor Gena Roberts was sworn into office Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Roberts will serve as mayor to fill the unexpired term of previous mayor Matt Blocker, which will expire in November 2023.

Following Roberts’ swearing in, John W. Womble, who recently won the election for District 1 Council seat, was also sworn into office.

…During it’s first functional City Council meeting since August, Hagan held a called meeting Thursday, November 17.

For the first order of business, Councilwoman Lesia Kennedy was chosen as the new Mayor pro-tem.

For more of this story, which includes all action taken by Council, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.