City of Hagan unable to conduct business

“We have what I believe is a textbook definition of a conundrum,” said City Attorney Hugh McCullough to Hagan’s City Council members during their August 23 meeting. Just three members strong – Lesia Kennedy, Andrea Sapp and Doris Tomblin – the Council currently finds itself without authority to conduct city business.

… “The charter of the City of Hagan… reads a quorum shall consist of the mayor or mayor protem and three council members….

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.