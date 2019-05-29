City of Hagan welcomes new police officer

Hagan police department recently welcomed a new member to the force. Ryan Vickers began working full time with the Hagan PD approximately three weeks ago and brings with him two years of experience in law enforcement.

Although, he has only been here a few weeks, Vickers feels like he has already settled in. “This is great close knit community where everyone seems to know everyone else and one of my favorite parts of my job is all the new people I get to meet.”

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer