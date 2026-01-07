City officials set millage, plan town hall meeting

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

A ‘Town Hall’ style meeting will be held at Claxton City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 15, for residents to discuss with city officials an increase in utility rates.

The planned meeting was announced during the Mayor and Council’s meeting Monday night, following the group’s recommendation to adopt a 2025 millage rate on city property of 6.685 mills. A public hearing on the tax rate will be held at City Hall on Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.

