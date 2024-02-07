City okays application for UGA’s CRC program

Claxton city council members agreed Monday night to lend their support for efforts to seek the City’s inclusion in the Connected Resilient Community (CRC) Program available through the University of Georgia. Holly Durrence, who is Executive Director of the Evans Region College and Career Academy, met with the city officials to ask their approval for the Academy to pursue the CRC designation, which does not require a financial contribution from the city government.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.