City park idea getting boost from UGA CRC program

Posted By: newsroom April 23, 2025

A University of Georgia program available to communities to assist their efforts in improving cities without incurring a financial burden has taken the initial steps towards a city park design for Claxton. Under the guidance of UGA Professor James Schulte and Brittany Standifer, a large group of students from the College of Environment + Design met with community representatives at the Veterans center last Friday prior to touring a site under consideration for the park, as well as Claxton’s downtown area.

