City police investigating 2 shooting events on Grady

Claxton police officers are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Friday and Sunday at locations of Grady St. Chief Dale Kirkland said the first incident was Friday afternoon when more than two dozen shots were fired into an automobile. Kirkland said 28 shell casings were found on the street in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Another shooting incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, also on Grady Street. One subject was ‘grazed’ by a bullet but there were no other victims involved. Kirkland said the two incidents are being actively investigated.

A number of other events occurred over the past week that required involvement of the Claxton Police Department. Charges involving burglary, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and obstruction were made by police between May 24-28.

