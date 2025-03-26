City seeking CDBG grant to update sewer works

A Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), if approved by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), could be the answer to solving drainage problems in the city of Claxton and providing needed improvements to the city of Claxton’s sewer system. Claxton officials gave the okay last week to accept proposals from two companies that will supply project management and engineering services for the project, pending approval of the city’s grant application. Council members accepted bid proposals from Parker Engineering of Statesboro to provide engineering work, and from Associates in Local Government of Alma for administrative services.

