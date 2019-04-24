City to amend current vacation leave policy

An increasing outflow of payments for paid days, instead of earned vacation time, prompted Claxton City Council members to vote last week to amend a section of the current annual leave policy. Mayor Terry Branch reported that over $24,000 has been paid out under the policy, Section 5, item 4, so far this fiscal year. The policy currently allows “…pay in lieu of vacation leave.”

Council member Risher Willard, saying he feels the practice is “not good stewardship” of city funds, made a motion to update the personnel policy removing the item.

Section four reads, “All personnel are normally required to take their vacation or leave rather than be paid in lieu. Therefore . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor