Clara Houston Roundtree

On December 16, 1931, the late George Washington Houston and Carrie Williams Houston welcomed the fifth of seven blessings, Clara Houston. Clara was cared for along with her siblings in a close knit, Christ centered, God loving family. At an early age she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined St. Luke Baptist Church in Daisy, Georgia. The family had no idea Clara would embrace the bible or that she would be so devout and guided by the scriptures. At the age of 14, Clara began teaching Sunday School after studying the scriptures. In her home, church, community and in the lives of family, friends and strangers she met, it was obvious that this was the lady with, “The Word”. She relocated to Miami, Fla. as a young adult and reaffirmed her commitment to the Lord placing her membership at St. John Missionary Baptist Church and later, Drake Memorial Baptist Church. In 1983, her spiritual path led her to New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend Dr. Arthur Jackson Jr. where she remained a loyal and faithful servant until the very end. She was a dedicated supporter of all church programs and activities and a tireless worker. She was Director of Christian Education, a Lead Sunday School Teacher, and Member of The Trustee Board. She adored and treasured her Sunday School Senior Women’s Class A, as it was the strength of her Christian purpose. Clara received her early education from the Evans County public school system, where she graduated in the 11th grade with honors. After high school, she matriculated to Savannah State College/University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. While at Savannah State, Clara was initiated into Delta Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 1956. Later, she went on to receive her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Florida International University. Upon graduation, shortly after relocating to Miami, she was introduced to the love of her life, Edward Roundtree. After a short courtship, they were united in Holy Matrimony and shared a strong bond of love and devotion for 66 years. Clara was initially employed as a domestic worker, as teaching positions were not readily available to African Americans. However, Clara was very determined to teach. It was her passion and dedication to children that fueled her desire to secure a teaching position. Soon after, she was hired as a teacher’s aide, eventually securing a fulltime teaching position at Dunbar Elementary. She was highly regarded by her colleagues and supervisors and stood out as an exemplary teacher. In 1965 she was transferred to Shenandoah Elementary having been selected as one of the first African American teachers to integrate teaching in the Miami Dade County School System. After 16 years at Shenandoah, Clara took her passion and skills to Morningside Elementary where she remained until she was promoted to Assistant Principal at Shadowlawn Elementary. In 1994 Clara retired from Miami Dade County public schools after 37 years of dedicated and successful service. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Clara, a dedicated champion of faith, love and hope, completed her life’s mission and journey on this earth. She made her spiritual transition to her eternal home to join her parents, her son, Ethan and siblings – five sisters and one brother who preceded her in death. She fought the good fight with all of her might! She leaves a legacy filled with unconditional and total devotion to her church, family, and friends. To cherish her memories and celebrate her life, she leaves behind her loving husband, Edward Roundtree; sons, Marvin Eteinne Roundtree, Edward C. Roundtree; three grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Public visitation will be Friday, July 7, from 4 – 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Harper’s Funeral Home. We will follow all CDC guidelines. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 12 noon, at St. Luke M.B. Church, Daisy, Ga. with Dr. C L. Anderson, officiating Interment Ceremony will be at Mt. Olive M.B. Church Cemetery, Statesboro, Ga. Professional services are entrusted to Harper’s Funeral Home.