Clara W. NeSmith, 84, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on April 22. She was a native of Anderson, South Carolina but resided in Claxton, Georgia for many years. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by a son, Homer Eugene “Butch” LeCroy; and a daughter, Doris Josephine Swaney. Surviving are her husband, Kenneth “Jerrell” NeSmith of Claxton, Ga.; son, George “Bill” (Gloria) LeCroy of Townville, S.C.; daughters, Daisy Mae (Jerry) Trotter of Anderson, S.C., Patricia Anne Saxon of Anderson, S.C.; step-daughter, Amy (Tanner) Page of Claxton, Ga.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.