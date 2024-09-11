Clarice Tippins Wadsworth, 83, passed away on September 9, 2024 at Hospice of Savannah after a battle with an Auto Immune Infection. She was a native of Evans County, Georgia, but had lived in Savannah, Georgia for the last 65 years. Clarice was a registered nurse dedicating most of her career at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was a member of Central Church of Christ, and later became a member of Ellabell Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Alan Wadsworth; parents, Samuel Bernice and Lindale Sikes Tippins; son, Jasper Wayne Blackburn; brother, Samuel Gary Tippins; Surviving are her son, Barry Blackburn of Savannah, Ga.; daughter, Linda (Mike) White of Terrell, Tx.; step-daughters, Marion Ashlea Wadsworth of Columbus, Ga., and Margaret April Jeanine Wadsworth of Columbus, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Julie Blackburn of Kingsland, Ga.; brother, Randall Hampton (Jo Ellen) Tippins of Claxton, Ga.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 14, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Ellabell Church of Christ, 3458 Ga. Hwy. 204, Ellabell, Ga. 31308; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. “I have come into the world as a light, so no one who believes in me will stay in darkness.” – John 12:46 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.