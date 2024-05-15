Class of 2024 grads to walk this weekend– Graduation ceremonies to honor 44 PCA, 102 CHS, and 9 Academy students

Forty-four students are scheduled to graduate from Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) on Sunday, May 19, at 4:00 p.m. The graduation ceremony will be held in the Eddie Durrence Gymnasium, where the valedictorian and salutatorian will address the student body. Laci Lee Stone is the valedictorian of PCA’s 2024 graduating class. Laci is the daughter of Dean and Krista Stone from Metter. She has been awarded her class senior superlative for most talented. After graduation, Laci plans to attend the University of Georgia to pursue a degree in the medical field.

